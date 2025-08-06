Munawar Faruqui Is On A Role; Announces First Copy 2 And New Series Angadia

Multi-talented entertainer Munawar Faruqui is riding high on success, marking a significant milestone in his career with the overwhelming response to his acting debut, First Copy. Known for his razor-sharp wit, musical talent, and reality show triumphs, Munawar has now seamlessly transitioned into the world of acting, earning both critical acclaim and audience adulation.

First Copy - a gripping series set in the world of '90s piracy - showcased a new dimension of Munawar as a performer, proving he's more than just a stage comic. With its compelling storyline and Munawar's impactful screen presence, the show quickly became a fan favorite, catapulting him to the list of actors to watch out for in 2025.

Buoyed by the success and massive demand from fans, Munawar has officially announced First Copy 2, currently in development. In addition, he is also set to star in a new series titled Angadia, further expanding his acting repertoire.

Beyond his acting ventures, Munawar is keeping the momentum strong as the host of two of the most talked-about digital shows - Society and Pati Patni Aur Panga. Both shows are currently trending on their respective streaming platforms and are being widely appreciated for their fresh, engaging formats and Munawar's charismatic hosting.

Says Munawar Faruqui, "I think every Indian dreams of being an actor or a cricketer once in their life, and I've been no different. Acting has always been on my wishlist, and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on First Copy. The response has been overwhelming - I couldn't have asked for more. Whatever I am, it's because of the audiences, and I aim to better myself every single day. I can't wait to bring First Copy 2 and Angadia to the viewers - both these projects are very special to me."

With multiple projects across genres and platforms, Munawar Faruqui is undoubtedly having a breakout year - and he shows no signs of slowing down.