Munawar Faruqui Joins Farah Khan’s Show Aunty Kisko Bola To Celebrate Talented Women

Munawar Faruqui is stepping into yet another spotlight, but this time, it's to amplify women's voices alongside Bollywood's iconic filmmaker Farah Khan. The multifaceted star recently shot an episode for Farah's new YouTube series Aunty Kisko Bola. It's a series that flips stereotypes on their head and celebrates talented women, of every age and background.

The series, produced and hosted by Farah herself, is a playful yet purposeful platform where women who dare to shine with their craft, grit, and individuality. Munawar, known for blending wit with emotional candor, brings his trademark flavor of humour and heart to the episode.

With his episode now live, Munawar shared his thoughts on being part of Aunty Kisko Bola "We live in a society where women are often judged by their age before their talent, and that's the biggest scam. What Farah ma'am is doing with this show is revolutionary in the simplest way: she's giving women a platform to showcase their gifts. It is an honour to join Farah ma'am and do our bit to empower women with banter and fun. Countless people have no idea how insanely talented women really are - we only see a fraction of it because society has been putting them in boxes. What Farah ma'am is doing with Aunty Kisko Bola is breaking those boxes and showing the world what's been ignored for too long. If even one person watches this show and realizes talent has nothing to do with age or labels, that's a step towards fixing a very old problem. For me, to add laughter to that journey feels like the most meaningful stage I've ever been on."

Currently, Munawar is shooting for Pati, Patni aur Panga, while his upcoming slate includes First Copy 2, Angadia, and a few unannounced projects that have fans waiting