Muzammil Ibrahim Birthday: 5 Unknown Facts About Birthday Boy

Muzammil Ibrahim, the super model-turned-actor who prefers to let his work do the talking, celebrates his birthday today. Known for his striking looks, discipline, and talent, he has had a journey that's both inspiring and unique. While fans know him for his roles in films and web series, there are some fascinating facts about him that many might not know:

1. Youngest Gladrags Winner and International Model

He made history as the first and youngest to walk and win at the Gladrags Manhunt contest. His super modeling career later went global he even shared the ramp with supermodel Kate Moss. He did over 1500 fashion shows domestically and internationally. He also was the first Indian male model to open shows for international designers Roberto Cavalli, Ferragamo, etc in Paris and Milan Fashion weeks.

2. The 'Pardesiya' Boy at 18

Muzammil became a familiar face very young after super modelling when he appeared in the superhit song Pardesiya. He was just 18, and the song's popularity earned him the nickname "Pardesiya Boy."

3. A Real-Life Bravery Award Winner

Away from the lime-lights, Muzammil proved his courage in real life. He is the only actor in the world to have received the Bravery Award twice, honored for saving lives in separate incidents.

4. His Film Debut in Dhokha

In 2007, Muzammil made his acting debut in Dhokha. Playing ACP Zaid Ahmed, his performance stood out for its intensity and depth.

5. Martial Arts and Special Ops

A martial artist who trained with a rickshaw driver and a machanic, Muzammil has spent 14 years honing his skills. This discipline came naturally into play when he appeared as Agent Avinash in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops, where his action sequences looked effortless because they were backed by real training.