My Oxford Year Ending Explained: Did Jamie Die In The End? What Anna Does Next? Here's What Happened

My Oxford Year Ending Explained: If you're in the mood for a heartwarming romantic drama this weekend, Netflix's My Oxford Year might be just what you need. The film will make you laugh, feel good, and maybe even shed a tear. But if you were left puzzled by the emotional ending, you're not alone. Wondering what illness Jamie had, and whether he died or survived? We're here to clear up the confusion. Keep reading to find out exactly what happens at the end of My Oxford Year.

My Oxford Year is all about a unique love story between Jamie (Corey Mylchreest) and Anna (Sofia Carson). Anna has come all the way to Oxford from America to study poetry. There, he meets a professor named Jamie, with whom she falls in love, all while having "fun." As the story proceeds, Anna discovers that Jamie has been hiding an incurable cancer, the same one that took his brother's life. Jamie insists that he does not want to get any cure for his cancer and would rather die naturally.

In the poignant final moments of My Oxford Year, Anna lies beside the ailing Jamie, their hands entwined as they drift into a shared dream, a final, tender journey through Venice, Paris, the Eiffel Tower, and other magical places they longed to see together. As they wander through this imagined world, it becomes quietly clear that while Anna remains by his side in body and spirit, Jamie has slipped away, his final moments wrapped in love and a dream they created together.

After Jamie passes away, Anna explores all those places she discussed with her boyfriend. The ending shows two instances, one where both Jamie and Anna are going to the places together (in a dream) and one where Anna is visiting the places alone (living Jamie's dream).

In the final scene of My Oxford Year, Anna is seen coming back to the classroom of Oxford University, but this time she is a professor, same like Jamie. "Poetry can be taught, but really it should be lived," Anna says to her student. She then offers them a gift, a big cake, the same way Jamie did while he was teaching his students.