Nakuul Mehta Reveals Finding A Personal Connection To Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner

Nakuul Mehta has created a prime spot for himself as top ranking performer from the world of Indian television. Besides being hailed as an acting powerhouse, he is also known for his entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to his television, theatre and OTT ventures, Nakuul deepened his involvement with startups, interacting with founders and learning the ropes. That time and effort invested in the startup space over the past few years became his bridge to Prime Video's Do You Wanna Partner. The show's themes of ambition, risk-taking, and carving one's path struck a personal chord with Nakuul, making the story feel all the more real and allowing him to connect deeply with its world..

Reflecting on why the script resonated with him, Nakuul, who plays Bobby in the series, shares, "I have many side hustles, and one of them is that I'm a startup investor. Over the last couple of years, I've taken that very seriously, alongside my work on television, theatre and OTT.. I've been actively investing and learning the startup space, and when I read the script, it instantly resonated with me. Having interacted with several founders, I could relate to the narrative from that side of it, too. It felt pretty cool to connect with the story, because it's a world I now understand and appreciate."

Do You Wanna Partner is a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends - Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty) - on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol brand. Set against the hustle and bustle of urban life, the series traces the duo's journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and 'brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad,' Do You Wanna Partner serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition and agency. With its offbeat yet heartwarming storytelling, the series captures the highs, lows, and beautiful mess of building something from scratch.

Do You Wanna Partner is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar serving as executive producers. The series is directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, it also features Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles. Do You Wanna Partner is streaming now exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.