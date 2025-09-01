Nandita Roy And Shiboprasad Mukherjee Continues To Be A Hot Favourite On OTT Platforms With Stories

Windows Productions continues to cement its legacy as one of Bengal's most trusted and visionary banners. With a remarkable ability to weave stories that touch hearts and spark conversations, the production house has not only delivered big-screen blockbusters but also emerged as a favourite for digital platforms, with its content frequently trending in the top three on streaming charts.

With Aamar Boss emerging as their latest success story, Windows has once again proven how their films resonate not just with Bengali audiences but also at a pan-India level, enjoying widespread popularity across regions. Their ability to create cinema that travels beyond linguistic boundaries has strengthened their identity as true cultural storytellers. Adding to this momentum, Raktabeej 2 is already being hailed as the most-awaited Bengali film of the year, building massive anticipation among both theatre-goers and OTT audiences who have come to trust the Windows brand for pathbreaking content.

Strengthening this presence further, Raktabeej 2, and Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel have been acquired by ZEE5. While Raktabeej 2 is set for a grand Puja release on 26th September, followed by Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel arriving this Christmas to delight families with festive cheer.

Director Duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee said, "At Windows Productions, our aim has always been to tell stories deeply rooted in our culture yet universal in their emotions. The audience's love reinforces our belief that meaningful cinema always finds its way into hearts and homes."

With powerful stories, stellar performances, and a promise of wholesome entertainment, Windows Productions continue to redefine how Bengali cinema reaches hearts on the big screen and beyond.