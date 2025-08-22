Naveen Kasturia EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss Or Traitors, What Would Salakaar Actor Choose? TVF Star Opens Up

Naveen Kasturia EXCLUSIVE: Ever met someone who can make you feel like you've known them forever within five minutes? That's Naveen Kasturia for you: charm, wit, and humility all rolled into one ridiculously talented actor. Fresh off the release of his new show Salakaar (now streaming on JioCinema, go binge it already!), Naveen sat down with us for a candid chat that felt less like an interview and more like catching up with an old college buddy, who just happens to have an IMDB page. From dodging engineering expectations to dodging bikes on set, this conversation had it all. Here's how it went down.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Naveen Kasturia recalled the shooting time of his recently released show Salakaar. Talking about how he is not well-versed in riding a bike as compared to a car, Naveen explained to us a funny incident that happened on the set. "Maine jab Pahad p chalani shuru ki to...first day hi mujhse bike gir gayi, to uske baad mujhe thoda dar baith gaya ("When I started riding in the hills... the bike fell on the very first day, and after that, I developed a bit of fear)." He further confessed that during the shoot of Salakaar, he'd always try to be mentally prepared for the bike scenes, giving himself those "you've got this" pep talks. But the moment they actually handed him the bike without any prior warning? Total panic mode. Actor said, "Thoda sa dar baith gaya tha..."

Naveen spilled some behind-the-scenes tea about a scooter scene that didn't even make the final cut. Apparently, he was supposed to stop the scooter at just the right spot and angle, sounds simple, right? Well, not for him! It was way trickier than it looked, but like a pro, he managed to keep it under wraps and didn't let the directors catch on. As he joked, "I didn't even know mera character apne locality me scooter chalata hai." Classic Naveen!

Will Salakaar Lead Naveen Kasturia Ever Consider Entering Bigg Boss House Or Any Reality Show?

When asked if he would ever consider entering the Bigg Boss house or participating in any reality show, Naveen was pretty clear and honest. He shared that he prefers to stay away from the intense limelight such shows bring. For him, maintaining his privacy and keeping his real self away from constant public scrutiny is important. Naveen emphasized that he values a quieter, more personal life and believes his work as an actor should speak for itself, rather than seeking fame through reality TV.

However, Naveen expressed his liking for Karan Johar's Traitors. However, the actor said, "Mere ko utna urge nahi hai to get extremely popular, of course popularity will give you more power...more opportunities...but mujhe lagta hai wo tab hi hoga agar mera koi kaam popular hoga."

Naveen Kasturia's Upcoming Projects

Naveen Kasturia revealed that just after Salakaar he started working on one of his projects, which will soon be released (probably this year). He will also be starting another project in the mid of September, probably releasing next year.