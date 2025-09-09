Rise And Fall Episode 2: Nayandeep Rakshit Takes A Fearless Stand For Gender Inclusivity

Influencer Nayandeep Rakshit took a bold stand in the second episode of Rise and Fall, addressing the importance of gender identity and inclusivity. In a powerful exchange with fellow contestant Bali, Nayandeep emphasized that there are more than two genders, and that transitioning is a natural, valid process, something society should embrace rather than stigmatize.

Supported by contestants Kiku Sharda and Arbaaz Patel, Nayandeep further highlighted the journey of fellow contestant and transgender athlete Anaya Banger, acknowledging the challenges she has faced and celebrating her strength.

He also voiced his discomfort at comments dismissing gender diversity and saying that they only believe in 2 genders 'Third genders are equally respectable, and it's not a gaali. Mein agar entry karu aur koi ye comment maare toh mujhe thik nahi lagta'

With courage and conviction, Nayandeep stood proudly and fearlessly for the LGBTQ+ community, using his platform to amplify their voices and advocate for acceptance.