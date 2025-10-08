Nero The Assassin Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch First Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Nero The Assassin Episode 1 Release Time: The wait is nearly over for French drama lovers as Nero The Assassin is all set to hit screens soon. Buzz around the show has been building for weeks, thanks to its intriguing teasers and trailers that promise an exciting mix of history and adventure.

With Episode 1 just hours away, expectations are sky-high. Many viewers believe Nero

Nero The Assassin has all it takes to become one of the most talked-about dramas of 2025. Packed with mystery, and clever twists, the series is poised to make a powerful debut and keep global audiences hooked every week.

NERO THE ASSASSIN OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Set in 16th-century France, Néro The Assassin (titled Néro in France) introduces viewers to Pio Marmaï as a disillusioned killer navigating a nation on the brink of chaos amid a severe drought. Betrayed by his former master, Néro embarks on a dangerous mission to find his daughter, Perla, who has grown up as an orphan. Torn between his love for family and his duty to stop looming enemies, Néro faces a conflict that could change the fate of both his world and his soul.

The trailer teases an intense father-daughter journey to Ségur, where Perla begins training to follow in her father's footsteps as an assassin. The story promises a gripping blend of revenge, survival, and emotional depth.

The series marks Pio Marmaï's second major television role after his appearance in the French version of In Treatment/Betipul for Arte. Known for his strong screen presence, Marmaï has built a versatile career over the past 15 years, recently portraying Porthos in the blockbuster adaptation of The Three Musketeers.

Joining him is acclaimed Belgian actor Olivier Gourmet, celebrated for his collaborations with the Dardenne brothers and multiple award-winning performances. Gourmet takes on the role of Horace, a priest who tasks Néro with escorting his daughter to Ségur.

Rounding out the cast is Alice Isaaz, who stars as Hortense. Isaaz, known for her lead role in the legal drama 66-5 on Canal+, also gained recognition in Netflix's The Eddy. With its powerful cast and emotionally charged story, Néro The Assassin is shaping up to be a standout addition to the historical drama genre.

NERO THE ASSASSIN EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Excitement is at its peak as Néro The Assassin finally premieres today (October 8), bringing its much-awaited first episode to viewers. The show is set to run for eight episodes, each packed with thrilling twists and drama that promise to keep audiences entertained from start to finish.

Néro The Assassin officially made its global debut on Netflix today (October 8, 2025) at 12:00 AM PDT (Pacific Time). Following Netflix's usual worldwide release schedule, the highly anticipated historical drama became available to stream simultaneously across all regions. In India, the series is expected to stream at 12:30 PM.

The series follows a consistent weekend schedule, with new episodes arriving every Tuesday and Wednesday.