Netflix And Government Of NCT Of Delhi Host Special Screening Of Kurukshetra, India’s First Animated Mythology

New Delhi, October 3, 2025: Netflix, in collaboration with GNCT of Delhi, hosted a special screening of Kurukshetra, Netflix India's first animated mythology at the Delhi Secretariat Auditorium. The event was graced by Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture & Language, Government of NCT of Delhi and Smt. Niharika Rai, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Delhi Tourism. It was followed by a fireside chat with Writer-Director of the series Ujaan Ganguly and Ashish Thapar, CEO of Hitech Animation, who shared their perspectives on bringing Kurukshetra to life and the creative possibilities of reimagining Indian epics for a new generation.

Comprising 18 episodes, Kurukshetra celebrates India's cultural heritage by reimagining the Mahabharata through the voices and choices of 18 warriors across 18 days of war. The series revives a timeless epic for older audiences while presenting it in a fresh, innovative format for younger ones. With the lyrical genius of Gulzar at its heart, Kurukshetra blends poetry, anime, music, and mythology into a truly unique experience. A Tipping Point production, it is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, and brought to life by Hitech Animation. The series premieres on October 10, 2025, only on Netflix.

Speaking at the screening, Shri Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture & Language, Government of NCT of Delhi said: "The history of the Mahabharata is an integral part of Delhi's heritage, and Kurukshetra brings this to life in a way that is accessible to millions of future generations. I appreciate this initiative by Netflix and the entire team, and I urge the creative community to continue sharing India's real history - the hidden stories, the tales of brave women, and the examples of courage and sacrifice, so that these lessons reach audiences everywhere"

Smt. Niharika Rai, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Delhi Tourism added: "This collaboration with Netflix reflects our shared commitment to showcasing India's cultural richness and diversity. By reimagining the Mahabharata in a contemporary animated format, Kurukshetra makes this timeless epic accessible to younger generations while honoring its legacy. Preserving our epics in modern formats is vital, and that is why Delhi Tourism is proud to partner with Netflix for this special screening. The AVGC sector is a powerful medium to share India's stories, heritage, and culture with audiences across the world."

Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, India, Netflix said: "Kurukshetra is Netflix's first animated mythology, created to bring generations together. It resonates with those who grew up with the Mahabharata and now wish to share it with younger audiences in a fresh, innovative format. In line with the government's vision of 'Make in India, for the world,' our aim is to tell stories that are deeply rooted in India's culture, and Kurukshetra reflects that spirit. The series will be available in multiple Indian and international languages, subtitled in 34 more, and inclusive with Hindi audio description, ensuring this epic can be experienced by audiences everywhere."

With Kurukshetra, Netflix continues to deepen its investment in stories rooted in India's culture, people, and landscapes, celebrating the country's vast treasure trove of narratives and sharing them with the world.