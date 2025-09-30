Netflix India Shines At The Prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025 With 9 'National Wins' (Nominations

Netflix India's winning 2024/25 slate has added another feather to its cap with 9 nominations at the prestigious Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2025, a testament to how great stories can be found anywhere and loved everywhere. The acclaimed titles Black Warrant, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, Modern Masters - SS Rajamouli, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack were named 'National Winners' (as the Indian nominations are called by AACA) across multiple categories. Black Warrant led, with five nominations including for Best Promo or Trailer, Best Editing (Tanya Chhabria), Best Sound (Kunal Sharma), Best Screenplay (Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay), Best Cinematography (Saumyananda Sahi), and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Zahan Kapoor). Modern Masters - SS Rajamouli has been nominated for Best Documentary Programme (One-Off), while The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan has bagged the Best Documentary (Series) nod. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was recognized for Best VFX (Dipen Bhaskar and Vivek Dey).

These nominations underscore Netflix's commitment to championing authentic stories that have consistently resonated with audiences in India and those beyond borders. With this recognition, Netflix India will now go on to represent India at the Grand Awards and Gala Final in Singapore this December.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, " We are so excited and humbled to be acknowledged for such a diverse range of stories and genres, representative of our series slate. It is a testimony to the amazing work our partners bring to life together with us. What makes this even more special is seeing both our seasoned creators and emerging talent as well as those who work behind the scenes, receive this recognition. This is Indian creativity at its finest, and we couldn't be prouder to support these voices."

No one could have delivered a more impactful performance than Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, and this nomination is proof. Zahan Kapoor shares his gratitude for the love that's been pouring in for receiving the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) National Award (Nomination) for Best Actor. " Being a part of Black Warrant has been an unforgettable journey, and to be recognised by the Asian Academy Creative Awards for this role feels truly surreal. Portraying Sunil Gupta, a man who spent decades within the walls of Tihar Jail, bearing witness to the lives and last moments of death row inmates, was a profound and humbling experience. It's the kind of role that comes around once in a lifetime, and I feel incredibly privileged to have been entrusted with telling his story. I'm deeply grateful to Vikram sir, Satyanshu sir, our wonderful writers, directors, co-actors, crew, and the amazing team at Applause and Netflix for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. "

Sameer Nair, MD of Applause Entertainment, shares his thoughts , " Black Warrant has been a truly special journey for all of us, and these numerous nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards are both humbling and gratifying. To see the series recognized across such a wide spectrum of categories, from Best Promo or Trailer, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Cinematography to Best Screenplay by the brilliant duo Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay - is a testament to the craft and passion Vikram Motwane and the teams at Andolan and Applause poured into creating this series. A very special mention to Zahan Kapoor for bagging the National Award [nomination] for Best Actor, a highly deserved recognition for his powerful performance. We're immensely proud that Black Warrant secured the most National Wins this year, and are looking forward to the Gala Awards in December, where the show will represent India in so many prestigious categories ."

Chandradev Bhagat, the director and producer behind The Greatest Rivalry: India V/S Pakistan shares his thoughts receiving the AACA National Award for Best Documentary (series) , "Cricket between India and Pakistan has never been just a sport - it's emotion, memory, and history all inter woven together. To see The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan honoured with the AACA National Award (nomination) for Best Documentary Series is truly special. This win belongs to the game, to the players who defined it, and to the fans who live and breathe this game. We're proud to take this story to the Gala Awards in December."

Last year, Netflix India celebrated multiple National Wins (nominations) at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2024 across scripted and non scripted categories - with Amar Singh Chamkila receiving four nominations, including Best Feature Film. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar earned three nominations, including Best Actress for Manisha Koirala, and The Railway Men secured two nominations, including Best Actor for Kay Kay Menon. Additionally, Netflix's documentary 'The Hunt For Veerappan' represented India in three categories and went on to win Best Direction (Non-Fiction) at the Gala Finals.

