Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood: First Look at Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut!

Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. today unveiled a first glimpse of the highly anticipated series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking Aryan Khan's directorial debut. It's fun, filmy, aur thoda zyaada!

A voiceover ushers in a romantic Mohabbatein-esque vibe only to close with a stinging rejoinder, kicking off that oh-so-familiar Hindi film nostalgia. But what seems like a soft homage quickly flips into something sharper and louder. The voice may remind you of Shah Rukh Khan, but the tone? All Aryan. With this first glimpse, debut director Aryan Khan signals his arrival, setting the tone with fresh intent and a novel cinematic take.

Set against a filmy backdrop, the first glimpse signals a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. Aryan takes centre screen for the first time, teasing his debut series acclaiming, "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar."