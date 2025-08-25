New OTT Releases This Week (Aug 25-Aug 31): Watch These On Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Others

New OTT Releases This Week: If you love binge-watching shows and movies and are always looking to explore something new, we're here to help you out. As the Monday blues hit us, we're back with the week's latest releases. From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Disney+ Hotstar, we've got all the big OTT premieres covered. Whether you recently enjoyed The Summer I Turned Pretty and are looking for something similar, or you're in the mood for a thriller or an adventurous drama, keep scrolling to discover what's new this week.

New OTT Releases This Week (August 25 To August 31)

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2- August 28- Netflix

If you have loved The Summer I Turned Pretty, then My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 would surely lift you up again. The season of My Life With The Walter Boys will be released on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The show is a love triangle between Jackie, Alex and Cole. Jackie will be seen juggling with her feelings between Alex and Cole. Well, the good news is that My Life With The Walter Boys has already been renewed for Season 3.

Songs of Paradise- August 29- Prime Video

Songs of Paradise is Danish Renzu's musical drama that revolves around the story of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. Songs of Paradise will be released on Prime Video on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Love Untangled- August 29- Netflix

Love Untangled is a South Korean limited series. Love Untangled will be premiering on Netflix on Friday, August 29, 2025. The show is a love story that revolves around a school romance, a woman exploring a relationship with her crush.

Karate Kids: Legends- August 30- Netflix

Karate Kids: Legends will be released on the OTT giant on Saturday, August 30, 3035. Similar to the previous films, Karate Kids: Legends is full of action. The movie shows how a Kung Fu prodigy struggles to get over his past after moving to New York.

The Thursday Murder Club- August 28- Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club is an intriguing story about four elderly individuals from different backgrounds who come together to form the Thursday Murder Club. They work as amateur detectives, investigating murders and trying to solve the cases. However, their biggest obstacle is the police, who don't want them interfering in official investigations. The trailer hints that while trying to solve the cases, they often find themselves in trouble.