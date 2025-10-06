New OTT Releases This Week (Oct 6-Oct 12): From War 2 To Victoria Beckham, Watch These On Netflix, Zee5 & More

OTT Releases This Week: From heartwarming dramas to gripping thrillers, this week's OTT lineup has something for everyone. Whether you're into binge-worthy series or fresh movie drops, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others are rolling out exciting new content. So, if you're done with your weekday hustle and looking to unwind with a good show or film, we've got you covered. Here's a curated list of the top OTT releases this week that you won't want to miss!

New OTT Releases This Week

War 2- Netflix- October 9

War 2, the action thriller from YRF's spy universe, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on October 9. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as super-spy Kabir, and introduces NTR Jr. in a powerful new role, with Kiara Advani joining the cast. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues the saga of espionage, betrayal, and intense action, as India's top agents face off against a deadly new threat. Packed with slick action sequences and a gripping storyline, it's a must-watch for spy-action fans.

Kurukshetra- Netflix- October 10

Kurukshetra is an animated mythological series reimagining the epic battle of the Mahabharata. The narrative unfolds from the perspectives of 18 key warriors, delving into their internal conflicts, moral dilemmas, and the profound choices they face during the 18-day war. Central to the series is the philosophical perspective embodied in Lord Krishna's statement, "Iss yuddh mein na koi mitra hai, na koi shatru."

Sthal- Zee5- October 10

Sthal is a compelling Marathi drama set to premiere digitally on ZEE5 on October 10, 2025. The film follows Savita, a bright young sociology student from rural Maharashtra, who grapples with societal expectations and pressures to marry, challenging her personal aspirations. Through Savita's journey, Sthal offers a sharp critique of deep-rooted patriarchy, the arranged marriage system, dowry customs, and gender biases prevalent in matchmaking traditions.

Victoria Beckham- Netflix- October 9

Victoria Beckham, the much-anticipated documentary, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2025. This intimate film offers a rare glimpse into the life of the global fashion icon and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham. The documentary explores her journey from pop stardom to becoming a respected fashion designer, highlighting her personal struggles, creative process, and role as a mother and wife. Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, viewers get an honest and inspiring look at her resilience, ambition, and evolving identity.

The Last Frontier- Apple TV+- October 10

The Last Frontier is an upcoming documentary series premiering on Apple TV+ on October 10, 2025. The series takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through some of the most remote and rugged landscapes, exploring the lives of people who call these wild frontiers home. Blending stunning cinematography with compelling storytelling, it highlights the challenges and beauty of surviving in nature's toughest environments.