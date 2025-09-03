Nidhi Bhanushali And Sunakshi Grover Feature In Instagram’s New Microdrama Series

Get ready to witness the journey of two flatmates, filled with friendship, quirky vibes, and adorable moments of drama -all packed into bite-sized reel episodes! Instagram has just released 'Party of Two', a microdrama series to inspire Gen Z to take creative risks and bring them together. This fresh, 7-episode reels series will premiere exclusively on @instagram and @metaindia, delivering relatable stories in a dynamic, cinematic format designed for today's fast-paced, mobile-first audience.

'Party of Two' follows the lives of two Gen Z roommates with contrasting personalities as they navigate friendship and the ups and downs of life, which all percolate onto Instagram. Leading the cast are Nidhi Bhanushali (@_ninosaur), known for her memorable roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Sisterhood, and Sunakshi Grover (@sunakshigrover) of FLAMES fame. Together, they feature in this innovative storytelling format for a generation that craves quick, engaging content.

"The way we see and consume stories is changing every day. We're no longer just watching on big screens; our phones have also become a medium to explore and enjoy intimate stories, and vertical media is shaping the way stories are told. To be a part of 'Party of Two' with Instagram is incredibly exciting! It's a format that speaks directly to how people my age experience stories. As a creator, I'm always looking to experiment, and the themes of friendship and self-expression felt very close to my own content, which made this role even more special," said Nidhi Bhanushali.

"Being a part of this has been such a fun ride. The format is super fresh, the storytelling is quick but still hits home, and I love how it captures the real ups and downs of friendships today. I think people are really going to vibe with it!" said Sunakshi Grover.

A spokesperson from Meta shared, "We hope the byte-sized nature of microdramas, hosted on reels, and combined with a storyline that appeals to Gen Z, encourages them to tap into their own everyday experiences and share them creatively on Instagram."

The series has been developed by Instagram, in partnership with creative agency Communique, and directed by Samudra Sengupta & Gopikrishnan Nair. The trailer drops today, with new episodes releasing every alternate day, starting September 4th.

Click here to see the trailer, and follow the conversation on Instagram with #PartyOfTwoByIG.