Om Raut’s Emotional Tribute: From His Father’s Stories to Netflix’s Inspector Zende

For Om Raut, Inspector Zende is more than just a film; it's a deeply personal journey. As a child, Om grew up listening to his father Dr. Bharat Kumar Raut narrate stories of the fearless cop, Inspector Madhukar Zende. Those tales left an indelible mark, shaping Om's fascination for real-life heroes.

Years later, standing on the set of his Netflix film, Om shared a powerful moment where the real Inspector Zende met the reel Inspector Zende (Manoj Bajpayee) with his father by his side.

"Growing up, my father's stories about Inspector Zende filled our home. To have him witness this tribute, and to see the man himself on our set, feels like life has come full circle," Om expressed.

With Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, and a stellar ensemble, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Inspector Zende isn't just a crime drama; it's Om Raut's way of honoring a hero his father respected, and passing that legacy on to the world.