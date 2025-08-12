Operation Tiranga OTT Release, Platform: When, Where To Watch Show With Free Access On Independence Day

Mumbai, 12th August 2025: In celebration of India's 79th Independence Day, JioHotstar unveils 'Operation Tiranga', a platform-wide initiative to honour the nation's spirit of freedom. Through Tiranga Ek, Kahaniyaan Anek - a thoughtfully curated line-up of powerful narratives, the initiative reflects the many identities, emotions, and ideals embodied by the Indian Tricolour. As part of the campaign, the platform will be extending full-day free access to its entire content library on August 15, emphasising its commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible brand across all parts of India.

Beyond unlocking the content library, JioHotstar turns storytelling into a salute by welcoming viewers with a splash screen that reflects the colours and spirit of India. The reimagined interface sets the stage for a curated collection of powerful narratives that honour India's courage and character. Leading this showcase is a collection of stories that explore the complexities of valour, sacrifice, and national identity. Drawing from the symbolism of the flag, the line-up evokes Saffron through accounts of courage and covert heroism in titles like Take Off, Madras Cafe, and IB71; White through emotionally resonant stories of sacrifice and resilience such as Salakaar, Neerja, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, and Chandrashekar; and Green through narratives rooted in cultural legacy and pride, including Sarzameen, Kesari 2, and Airlift. Together, these stories form a cohesive and evocative tribute to the nation - all and more available to stream for free on Independence Day as part of the campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, Minakshi Achan, Head - Brand & Creative, JioStar, said "JioHotstar has always believed in unlocking infinite possibilities through storytelling by giving viewers the freedom to choose what they watch, when they watch, and how they engage with it. Operation Tiranga is an extension of that philosophy. It is a campaign that celebrates the spirit of Independence Day and removes all barriers to access, allowing every viewer to discover stories that reflect the courage, resilience, and identity of the nation."

Operation Tiranga comes to life across key consumer touchpoints - from in-app takeovers and primetime TV spots to high-visibility outdoor, digital, social media and brand collaborations. The campaign also features a partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India to drive flag etiquette awareness, making it a powerful blend of entertainment, education, and national pride.

With Operation Tiranga, JioHotstar continues its journey of unlocking infinite possibilities, giving every viewer the freedom to engage with stories that inspire, inform, and unite. From blockbuster originals to globally acclaimed titles, JioHotstar is committed to making great content more inclusive, accessible, and relevant for every Indian - across languages, cultures, and screens.