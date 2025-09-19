Get Updates
Orry Calls Raghav Juyal The ‘National Crush’ After Watching Bads of Bollywood

By
Orry Calls Raghav Juyal The National Crush

Internet personality Orry has once again set social media abuzz - this time with a post praising actor Raghav Juyal. After catching Raghav's latest performance in Bads of Bollywood, Orry took to Instagram to crown him the "National Crush."

The post quickly went viral as fans flooded the comments section in agreement. Raghav, already riding high on the love for his portrayal in the series, seems to have struck a new chord with audiences and admirers alike.

Known for his wit Orry's seal of approval has only amplified the chatter around Raghav's rising star power, making him one of the most talked-about names after the film's release.

