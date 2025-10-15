Our Fault Prime Video Release Time: When Will The Final Culpables Film Drop Online In India?

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) Prime Video Release Time: The wait is about to get over for fans of the globally loved Culpa trilogy! Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the lead, the much-anticipated film Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) marks the final chapter in the fiery, emotional, and passionate saga that began with My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya). The beloved step-sibling duo, Nick and Noah, are all set to return for one last time - promising heartbreak, intensity, and closure to their unforgettable love story.

The Culpa franchise has captivated audiences worldwide with its mix of romance, rebellion, and raw emotion. Despite receiving mixed reviews for its storyline, the chemistry between Wallace and Guevara has been a major driving force behind its success. Fans across the globe have praised their on-screen connection, calling it one of the most compelling aspects of the trilogy.

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) Premiere: What To Expect?

From the very first installment, My Fault, the series struck a chord with young audiences, gaining immense traction on streaming platforms and social media. The sequel, Your Fault, only amplified that excitement, setting the stage for this much-awaited finale. With Our Fault, the makers aim to give fans a powerful and emotionally charged conclusion that will linger long after the credits roll.

In the final chapter of the trilogy, Our Fault, Nick (played by Gabriel Guevara) and Noah (Nicole Wallace) will cross each other's path once again at a wedding four years after their painful breakup.

In Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), fans can anticipate a dramatic and emotionally charged conclusion to Noah and Nick's tumultuous love story. After years of heartbreak, passion, and unresolved emotions, the final chapter promises to tie up the loose ends of their intense relationship. Viewers can expect heightened emotions, raw confessions, and a rollercoaster of love and conflict as the duo faces their ultimate test - one that could either reunite them or tear them apart forever.

Our Fault Release Time On Prime Video: Here's When The Film Will Premiere Online In India

Set up your alarm, folks! The grand finale of the Culpables trilogy, Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), is all set to debut on October 16, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Fans around the world can tune in from 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET), which translates to 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Available in over 240 countries and territories, the film promises a truly global premiere, allowing viewers everywhere to witness the heart-wrenching and passionate conclusion to Noah and Nick's unforgettable love story.