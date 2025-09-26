Pamela Bhutoria Spill Beans On Sharing Screen Space With Kajol In The Trial Season 2

Actress Pamela Singh Bhutoria, who has made her mark in the Hindi film industry has once again impressed the audience with her performance in the recently released web show The Trial 2 alongside Kajol.

Pamela, previously seen in projects like Kahaani opposite Vidya Balan, Ghuspait opposite Amit sadh , Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 with Jimmy Shergill , Urf Ghanta and others further showcased her versatility with her performance in the show as her character brings an exciting twist to the main story and it's a new addition to the cast.

Sharing her excitement about working with the superstar Kajol, Pamela said, The first day of my shoot the first scene that I shot was with Kajol .. P.s - of course i was nervous and filled with excitement ..My character in the show is this really smart, confident , charismatic woman walking in the show , without knowing she is dating kajol's best friend, confidant and college sweetheart ...My first scene is i enter the lawyer conclave and she sees me first time with aly khan ... ( vishal )

The first day i entered the set, I saw Kajol as she passed by me as at that point of time she did not know who i was ...It was a butterfly in my gut experience, as for me the character of Simran came alive for me infront of me (as a childhood crush since we have seen her while growing up).

I remember this particular scene, where Umesh sir wanted wanted my character to be confident, powerful, sexy in the scene but I was being super smiley and coy , As for me,it was the first time that I saw, met and shot with her... It was incredible experience to share the screenspace with her. Kajol is full of life and very kind women . Her laugh really fills the room

With this project, Pamela takes another big step in her journey, moving from strong regional and Bollywood roles to an acclaimed digital series that has already struck a chord with audiences in its first season. After The Trial season 2, Pamela will be seen in the same series with Karishma Kapoor a project , hemled by Abhinay Deo