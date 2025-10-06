Paresh Pahuja Reveals Why He Signed 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms Immediately: Ritesh Is A...

Sony LIV's 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms is not your run-of-the-mill show that you see on streaming platforms. This show delves into the complexities of student life and the challenges they face. The actors discussed how the series highlights issues that are often overlooked in traditional educational settings.

The series aims to shed light on real-life situations students encounter beyond textbooks. It explores themes such as peer pressure, mental health, and societal expectations.

Paresh Pahuja, who plays the lead role of Ritesh, revealed whether he took his own 'sweet time' or immediately accepted the offer. Paresh also discussed how societal expectations play a role in shaping student experiences. He strongly believes that by highlighting these pressures, the series can help viewers understand the importance of staying true to oneself despite external influences.

"I immediately accepted the offer as Ritesh is a character that is relatable and, offered me growth as an artist. Who would say no to such a meaty role in a series that is backed by talented people. The show offered me a different character, where I could explore and also, showcase a diverse side as an actor. I cannot thank Sameer Mishra and Nishil Sheth enough for considering me for the series."

The actor's passion for storytelling extends beyond acting; he is keen on exploring writing and directing in the future. Pahuja sees these pursuits as natural extensions of his artistic journey, allowing him to contribute more holistically to the world of entertainment.

Paresh Pahuja's insights reflect a broader trend within India's entertainment industry towards embracing diverse formats like musicals. As audiences continue to evolve, so too does the landscape of storytelling in India, promising exciting times ahead for both creators and viewers alike.

13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms is available for streaming on SonyLIV. Do share your thoughts after watching the relatable and heartwarming web series with us.