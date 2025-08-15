Perfect Match Season 3: Are Lucy And Daniel Still Together? Here's What Happened After Finale

**Spoilers Alert**

Are Lucy And Daniel Still Together: Perfect Match Season 3 has come to an end. This season has been the dramatic of all. Out of 5 couples in the end, only one managed to win the season. And the winner of Perfect Match Season 3 was announced to be Daniel and Lucy. In the finale episode, we saw the winning couple showing their excitement to go to vacation to Fiji. The season then ended, making many wonder whether Daniel and Lucy are together in real life or not. Let us take a look at the hints below:

Perfect Match Season 3: Are Lucy And Daniel Still Together?

Daniel and Lucy did not have an easy ride in Perfect Match Season 3. They faced many ups and downs in their relationship. However, in the end, the couple managed to win the season and stay together. As per Her Campus' report, Daniel and Lucy broke up a few weeks after the filming of the show. It has been spotted that two have been posting about the co-stars of the show but not particularly with each other. However, Daniel and Lucy still follow each other on Instagram, maybe because of the Netflix contract.

Perfect Match Season 3: AD & Ollie Expecting A Child

As per the reports, AD and Ollie are still dating each other. Netflix has revealed that they have now got engaged and even expecting a child together. Talking about their relationship, they said, "I didn't feel like we were at that stage yet, but I was like, 'hopefully we get there.'"

Where To Watch Perfect Match Season 3 Online?

Perfect Match Season 3 has a total of 10 episodes in it. The reality dating show is available to stream on Netflix. However, you will only be able to watch the show with a subscription plan.