Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time: Here's When New Episodes Will Stream On Netflix

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time: Hot Jesse Palmer has returned to host Perfect Match Season 3. The new season has put the bachelors to test. People were already sent home in the first 6 episodes of the show. There was one romantic date. Episode 6 had a rose ceremony. This led to the elimination of three women, Nancy, Natasha and April.

Bailey and Jeremy were the lucky ones who got the chance to go on a dinner date. But did this make Bailey give her rose to Jeremy in the end? We will get a recap of who gave roses to whom, but let us dive into when the new episodes will release:

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Date

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7 to 9 will be released on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 will be dropped on the OTT platform at 12.30 pm IST, 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

Where To Watch Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9?

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. You can watch the show if you have a subscription plan.

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Who Gave Rose To Whom?

In the previous episode 9 women gave rose to 9 men, here's the list:

Bailey gave rose to Jeremy

Alexe gave rose to Andrew

Kathy gave rose to Keith

Allyshia gave rose to Sean

Kat gave rose to Dale

Jess gave rose to Spencer

Lea gave rose to Jonathon

Faith gave rose to Kim

Parisa gave rose to Brian

Nancy, Natasha, April, Leslie and Gary were the ones who were eliminated in the last episodes.