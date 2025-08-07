Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time: Here's When New Episodes Will Stream On Netflix

By
Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time: Hot Jesse Palmer has returned to host Perfect Match Season 3. The new season has put the bachelors to test. People were already sent home in the first 6 episodes of the show. There was one romantic date. Episode 6 had a rose ceremony. This led to the elimination of three women, Nancy, Natasha and April.

Bailey and Jeremy were the lucky ones who got the chance to go on a dinner date. But did this make Bailey give her rose to Jeremy in the end? We will get a recap of who gave roses to whom, but let us dive into when the new episodes will release:

Also Read
Better Late Than Single: Why Did Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon Breakup? Finalist's Pity Post Sparks Buzz Online
Better Late Than Single: Why Did Jeong Mok & Ji Yeon Breakup? Finalist's Pity Post Sparks Buzz Online

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Date

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7 to 9 will be released on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 Release Time

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 will be dropped on the OTT platform at 12.30 pm IST, 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Perfect Match 🩵 (@perfectmatchnetflix)

Where To Watch Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9?

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 7-9 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. You can watch the show if you have a subscription plan.

Perfect Match Season 3 Episode 6 Recap: Who Gave Rose To Whom?

In the previous episode 9 women gave rose to 9 men, here's the list:

Bailey gave rose to Jeremy
Alexe gave rose to Andrew
Kathy gave rose to Keith
Allyshia gave rose to Sean
Kat gave rose to Dale
Jess gave rose to Spencer
Lea gave rose to Jonathon
Faith gave rose to Kim
Parisa gave rose to Brian

Nancy, Natasha, April, Leslie and Gary were the ones who were eliminated in the last episodes.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: Perfect Match Perfect Match 3
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X