Perfect Match Season 3: Who is Hannah Burns? Was She Chopped Off From Netflix's Show Because Of Pregnancy?

Who Is Hannah Burns: Perfect Match Season 3 premiered on Friday, August 1, 2025, and quickly reclaimed its spot as one of the most highly anticipated reality dating shows of the year, especially with its cast filled with controversial and familiar faces from past shows. Among the buzzworthy names was Hannah Burns, who stirred curiosity by announcing her engagement before the season aired, without ever revealing the identity of her fiancé. However, to fans' surprise, Hannah never actually appeared in the season. So what happened? Was her absence due to a rumored pregnancy? Let's take a closer look at who Hannah Burns is and uncover the real reason behind her complete removal from Perfect Match Season 3.

Perfect Match Season 3: Who Is Hannah Burns?

Hannah Burns is a Canadian actress who is based in Vancouver, BC. She had an interest in musical theater from her early age. She also won several awards for short films she did while living in Vancouver. She continued exploring her artistic side while growing up. As per the reports, she is represented by Trisko Talent.

On June 25, 2025, Hannah Burns announced on her Instagram that she will be appearing on Perfect Match new season. She wrote, "& now I'm engaged 🙊💍 Watch me find love on Perfect Match August 1st on @netflix🌸🌊🐬🌅🏝️🐚🌺."

Hannah later announced her pregnancy on July 16, 2025 by posting the pictures of her sonography. She wrote, "Baby me coming November 2025 🍼🤰🏼Thank you God for trusting me with this little soul."

She recently also uploaded a picture with her baby daddy. Without revealing the face, Hannah captioned the clip, "I will give you back seven times what you lost."

Her removal from Perfect Match Season 3 was never announced publicly. People are now eagerly waiting for her to spill the tea on her journey.

When Will Perfect Match Season 3 New Episodes Air?

Perfect Match Season 3 new episodes, episodes 7 to 9, will now be released on Friday, August 8, 2025. The new episodes continue to drop every Friday each week at 12.30 pm IST on Netflix. Perfect Match is available to watch on Netflix with a subscription plan.