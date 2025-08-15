Perfect Match Season 3 Winner: Where Is Daniel Now? Here's Current Relationship Status After Finale Episode

Where Is Daniel Now: Perfect Match Season 3 has just ended. And, we all know who the winners are; if you have binge-watched the newly released episodes, it's Daniel and Lucy. The dating show ended on Friday, August 15, 2025. Now, many are wondering whether the winning couple is still together in real life or not.

Well, in the previous story, we reported on the current status of Perfect Match Season 3 winners Lucy and Daniel. In this, we will talk about where is Perfect Match Season 3 now:

Perfect Match Season 3 Winner: Where Is Daniel Now?

Perfect Match Season 3 winner Daniel has been posting a lot on Instagram lately, revealing his current life status. He seems to be having fun with his boys (friends), soccer match, and enjoying his life to the fullest. He recently posted his picture where he was seen attending the soccer match while supporting the LA Galaxy. Daniel captioned the photo, "shooters shoot."

As per Her Campus report, Daniel and Lucy broke up a few weeks after the final episode of Perfect Match Season 3 aired. Does that mean Daniel and Lucy are now dating other people? AS of now, we don't know exactly about the individual's current relationship status. Daniel has not posted anything about any woman so far. He maybe waiting for the show to end. Let us further wait for a few more days to see whether he announces anything.

Perfect Match Season 3: 'Worst Couple Won The Show'

People seem not to be happy with Daniel and Lucy winning Perfect Match Season 3. A user took to a Reddit thread with title "Perfect match has done it once again - the worst couple won the show!" saying, "Just like Christine and Nigel as winners made no sense on S2, Lucy and Daniel were the absolute WORST couple to win. I know it's a reality show, but GAWD DAYUM." Another shocked fan commented, "I was shocked. I definitely thought it was going to be Freddie and Madison. I guess we'll never know who they all would have voted for, without the elimination twist in play."