Pitch To Get Rich: JioHotstar Brings Bollywood Glamour And Fashion Innovation To The Forefront

The much-awaited Pitch to Get Rich, India's first fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show, was officially unveiled at a glittering press conference in Mumbai.

The event witnessed the presence of Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora. Also in attendance were Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and the creative mind behind Pitch to Get Rich; Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment; and Sushant Sreeram, Head of SVOD Business and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), JioStar. The event was further graced by key supporters of the series, including Manju Yagnik, Sonali Dugar, and Golu Bhai Badalia.

From charting raw emotions in one of the most successful franchise - Bigg Boss to championing real journeys in Hustle and Roadies, JioHotstar has consistently mirrored India's evolving cultural landscape. Pitch to Get Rich takes that narrative forward, spotlighting fashion not just as expression, but as a driver of identity, creativity and new-age entrepreneurship.

Produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment, the JioHotstar Specials series is powered by Vimal Elaichi and is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from October 20. The show features a substantial ₹40 crore investment pool dedicated to emerging fashion founders.

Adding a touch of glamour, the event also featured 14 founders from the show, who presented their brands through a mini runway showcase, offering a stylish preview of what audiences can expect when Pitch to Get Rich premieres later this month.

The brands showcased at the conference and featured in the show included Cloud Tailor (tech-enabled tailoring platform), House of Armuse (luxury bridal couture), Philocaly (bespoke menswear label), Dmodot (handcrafted footwear brand), Stylox (contemporary men's fashion label), Banana Labs (sustainable craft-forward design studio), Banana Club (youth-driven streetwear collective), Heritage Bazaar (marketplace for Indian heritage artefacts and apparel), and several other emerging fashion ventures redefining India's design landscape.

Bringing together the worlds of entertainment and business, the judging and investor panel features Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside leading entrepreneurs and industrialists including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania - uniting to champion the most promising pitches.

Speaking at the event, Akshay Kumar said "Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. Pitch to Get Rich celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India's next big global brand, taking India to the world."

Karan Johar added saying "Fashion is not just about glamour; it's a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce and I'm thrilled to see how India's young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big. At Dharmatic, we've always believed in breaking moulds and pushing boundaries, and this show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit."

Sushant Sreeram, SVOD Head and Chief Marketing Officer, JioStar, said,"Pitch to Get Rich is a shining example of the new India: creative, confident, and unafraid to bet on its own ideas. It's a stage where fashion, ambition, and enterprise collide to celebrate a generation that is not just thinking big, but taking bold steps to shape the future of our country on the global stage. At JioHotstar, we believe great entertainment also serves inspiration, and we are excited to bring stories that ignite ambition and showcase innovation."With Pitch to Get Rich, we are not launching just a show but building a launchpad where ambition meets opportunity.

Today's youth are redefining success with ideas that are fearless, innovative, and deeply rooted in purpose. This initiative celebrates that spirit by turning viewers into creators and dreamers into doers. It's a show that captures the thrill of entrepreneurship and the power of storytelling bringing to life our commitment to democratise content creation in India. If you have got a story, we have got the stage"

Sanjay Nigam, Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), said, "Pitch to Get Rich is where fashion, finance, and fame come together with the power of entertainment. We are excited to bring this to audiences at large and are happy to partner with JioHotstar in bringing this to a larger number of households. It's an entertaining yet empowering format that nurtures a new generation of fashion founders who will shape the future of the industry, both in India and globally."

The show will also feature special guest appearances by Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ronnie Screwvala, Diipa Khosla, and Shibani Dandekar, among others, who bring their unique perspectives and star power to the series.

Pitch to Get Rich premieres exclusively on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025, promising to redefine the intersection of fashion, business, and entertainment in India.