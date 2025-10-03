Pitch to Get Rich OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar Series Online?

Mumbai, October 03, 2025: JioHotstar is set to raise the curtain on Bollywood glamour meeting entrepreneurial ambition with Pitch to Get Rich, a groundbreaking reality series produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment. Premiering October 20 exclusively on JioHotstar Specials, the show reflects the platform's commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment while reshaping India's fashion landscape. With a massive ₹40 crore investment pool, the series promises to turn creativity into serious business by backing the country's next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

In a never-seen-before format, Pitch to Get Rich will spotlight 14 carefully chosen founders as they showcase their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship. Exclusively on JioHotstar, the series brings together India's biggest entertainment icons and business leaders to champion fashion entrepreneurship and inspire a new wave of innovation.

Bringing together an unparalleled mix of star power, industry expertise, and capital, the panel includes Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora as judges, mentors and investors. They are joined by leading business tycoons such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar, making this the first platform where India's entertainment icons and industry leaders converge to champion fashion entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the series, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India's most exciting story yet ; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build. This series is not just entertainment, it's a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage."

Highlighting the vision, Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, shared saying Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, Sanjay Nigam added saying "Pitch to Get Rich is about championing 'Make in India' and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. But beyond the investments, it's also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment. Partnering with JioHotstar the show will reach a diverse audience, inspiring fashion entrepreneurs nationwide."

For the first time ever, the series highlights India's booming fashion industry as it takes center stage in mainstream entertainment. Pitch to Get Rich breaks the mold, spotlighting homegrown talent, celebrating innovation, and putting fashion entrepreneurship in the national spotlight, premiering exclusively on Jio Hotstar starting October 20th.