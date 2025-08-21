Prime Video Strengthens Collab With Maddock Films; Announces Post-Theatrical Licensing Slate Of 8 Films

MUMBAI, India-August 21, 2025-Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today announced a multi-year licensing collaboration with Maddock Films, securing worldwide-exclusive streaming rights to eight of its highly anticipated upcoming films. Doubling down on its commitment to offer the best of Indian entertainment to audiences globally, these films will be available to Prime members on Prime Video across 240+ countries and territories, shortly after their theatrical release.

The new post-theatrical licensing slate makes Prime Video the exclusive home to films from Maddock's much-loved and celebrated horror-comedy universe premiering theatrically between 2025 and 2027. This includes Thama, in addition to two other titles in this franchise that will be announced soon. With Stree 2, the last blockbuster film from Maddock's horror-comedy universe, Prime Video not only delivered one of the biggest hits on streaming globally but was also able to cultivate fandom for the movie far beyond its theatrical release.

The slate also includes the highly anticipated Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari that premieres in theatres on 29th August 2025 as well as Shiddat 2 and Badlapur 2, expansions of two highly successful franchises. The broader licensing collaboration also includes the Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda, in addition to several other films to be announced soon.

The collaboration reinforces the longstanding relationship between Prime Video and Maddock Films, following a history of bringing highly popular global blockbusters such as Stree 2, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Stree and many more to the service, in addition to the super-successful co-production Bhool Chuk Maaf that premiered first in theatres before coming on Prime Video, and Original series Jee Karda.

Dinesh Vijan, CEO & founder, Maddock Films, said, "We've always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate-and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit. This strategic long-term post-theatrical licensing deal is a natural extension of our shared vision: to take Indian storytelling to a truly global stage. We're excited that these films will now continue their journey beyond theatres on Prime Video, reaching an even wider audience across the world."

"We are thrilled to expand our strategic collaboration with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to continue delivering on our promise of bringing compelling stories to audiences across the world. This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock. We look forward to entertaining our customers with the post-theatrical premieres of some of India's most eagerly awaited films," said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India. "At Prime Video, we have consistently worked towards expanding the reach of Indian movies, not just deep within India but also globally by taking them to geographies much beyond the scope of other mediums."