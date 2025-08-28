Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Tiger Shroff Powers JioStar’s Campaign. Where To Watch PKL 2025 Online?

JioStar has launched the second film in its action-packed campaign for the Pro Kabaddi League's 12th season, titled "Ghus Kar Maarenge." Featuring action star Tiger Shroff, this cinematic piece sets the stage for the upcoming season. The campaign will unfold across regions as Season 12 kicks off on August 29, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

The film, created by ZeroFifty, begins with a tense scene where aggressive neighbours confront Tiger Shroff at his home. Unfazed, he approaches them with a calm yet assertive demeanour reminiscent of Kabaddi players. Facing them, he boldly declares, "Ghus kar maarne ki baatein toh sab karte hain, par yahaan hum kar ke dikhate hain" (everyone talks about going on the offensive and striking, but here we do it and show it).

Pro Kabaddi League's New Season

This season promises to be thrilling with changes in format and gameplay that aim to deliver more excitement. A JioStar spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the campaign and Tiger Shroff's involvement. "In Tiger Shroff we found the perfect personality and the idea of 'Ghus Kar Maarenge' aptly articulates the mindset of every player who steps onto the mat," they said.

Tiger Shroff shared his excitement about being part of this campaign. He stated, "Being part of the Pro Kabaddi League feels raw, real, and truly Indian. There's an unmatched intensity in Kabaddi; it demands not just strength but fearless intent and total conviction." He admires how sports reveal competitive spirit and believes Kabaddi showcases grit and determination.

Anticipation Builds for Season 12

The film concludes by emphasizing that actions speak louder than words—a sentiment mirrored in Kabaddi's fierce nature. Released in Hindi and Marathi, it highlights the aggression fans can expect this season. The theme encourages viewers to witness Kabaddi at its most intense.

Season 12 will introduce a new format with innovative rules ensuring results in every match. This aims to make the league more competitive. The season begins on August 29 with a southern derby featuring Telugu Titans against Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can catch all the action live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

As anticipation builds for this high-octane season, fans eagerly await seeing India's toughest athletes rise to new challenges once again.