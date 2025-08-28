When Legal Drama Met Humour: Puneet Batra Reveals He Observed Lawyers In Court For SonyLIV's Court Kacheri

Court Kacheri: Sony LIV's new series, Court Kacheri blends legal drama with humour and explores the clash between tradition and rebellion. Created by TVF and directed by Ruchir Arun, it promises to deliver more than just courtroom drama. As expected, the show offered witty debates, heartfelt interrogations, and intense father-son dynamics that defy judicial intervention.

Court Kacheri is not your typical legal series. It combines sharp wit with emotional depth, offering a fresh take on courtroom proceedings. The creators aim to engage viewers with a mix of laughter and poignant moments, making it a unique addition to Sony LIV's lineup.

Legal Drama Meets Humour

The series stands out by infusing humour into the serious world of law. This approach provides a refreshing perspective on legal dramas, often dominated by intense and sombre themes. By incorporating comedic elements, Court Kacheri aims to entertain while still addressing significant issues within the justice system.

Writer-actor Puneet Batra, who contributed to the screenplay and portrayed a lawyer in the show, immersed himself in the legal world during its creation. He and his team attended court sessions to grasp the intricacies of judicial proceedings and the rapport between judges and lawyers. Puneet also engaged with several lawyers to gain insights into their viewpoints, incorporating some of their expressions as witty dialogues in the show.

Understanding Lawyers' Performance

Puneet observed that lawyers possess a unique flair and theatrical presence in courtrooms. "Lawyers are performers. They have a certain flair and theatrics when they are in the courtroom. There is an inherent actor in them," he noted. This observation led him to visit various courts to explore different courtroom dynamics, enriching his understanding of the legal profession.

Gaining Practical Insights

Interacting with legal professionals provided Puneet with valuable insights into their world. He humorously remarked on his newfound connections: "So, now if I have any issues in my contracts in future, I can say that I have many lawyer friends." This experience not only informed his writing but also deepened his appreciation for the legal field's complexities.

Puneet's dedication to authenticity shines through his efforts to accurately portray courtroom scenarios. By blending real-life observations with creative storytelling, he aimed to present a realistic depiction of legal proceedings. His commitment to understanding the nuances of law enriched both his performance and the show's narrative.

Through these experiences, Puneet gained a deeper appreciation for the art of lawyering and its dramatic elements. His interactions with lawyers not only enhanced his portrayal but also added depth to the show's script, making it relatable and engaging for audiences interested in legal dramas.

Court Kacheri is exclusively available for streaming on SonyLIV.