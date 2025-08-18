Raakh Release Date, Cast: Prime Video Announces New Series Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre & Others - DEETS

Raakh is an upcoming crime thriller series on Prime Video, exploring the complexities of morality and justice. Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir, it will premiere globally in 2026.

Raakh Announcement: Prime Video has unveiled the cast for its upcoming series, Raakh. This investigative crime thriller explores the psychological intricacies of morality and justice. Produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies, it is directed by Prosit Roy.

RAAKH OVERVIEW: CAST AND OTHER DETAILS

Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket created, wrote, and co-directed the series. Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir lead the ensemble cast. The series will premiere in 2026 on Prime Video in over 240 countries.

"At Prime Video, we want to continue pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling and bring nuanced narratives to our customers," said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "At the surface Raakh is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high stakes drama. However, at the core this is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it. It is one of the most powerful stories we have told on Prime Video, and we can't wait to bring it to our customers across the world. We have an exceptional cast with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir bringing this high-stakes world created by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket to life. With Prosit Roy at the helm and EndemolShine's superb production, we're confident that this will be a bold, genre-defining addition to our ever-expanding slate of Indian Originals."

Exploring Morality Through Fiction

Rishi Negi from Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India expressed excitement about Raakh's unique narrative approach. He stated that they aimed to create more than just a crime thriller; it's a character-driven story challenging morality and justice boundaries. Collaborating with creators like Prosit Roy has been rewarding. The series caters to Indian and global audiences' growing interest in emotionally complex narratives.

Prosit Roy shared his enthusiasm for Raakh's storytelling depth. "As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations," he said. "Raakh is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature." He praised Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket for crafting a narrative exploring morality's grey areas while engaging viewers.

Anticipated Global Release

The series promises intense drama combined with nuanced character studies. With support from Prime Video and talented actors like Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, and Aamir Bashir, Roy believes Raakh represents a significant step forward in Indian storytelling. The show aims to captivate global audiences with its thought-provoking themes.

Raakh is set to redefine genre expectations by blending high-stakes drama with emotional depth. Its release on Prime Video will offer audiences worldwide an opportunity to engage with its compelling narrative.