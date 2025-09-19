Rajinikanth’s 50 Years in Cinema: Prime Video Tribute Goes Viral as Coolie Streams Online

Prime Video commemorates Rajinikanth's 50-year career with a tribute video and billboard campaign in Chennai, coinciding with the release of Coolie. The film is available globally, showcasing Rajinikanth's enduring influence in Indian cinema.

Prime Video has released a special tribute video celebrating Rajinikanth's illustrious 50-year career in cinema. This coincides with the launch of his eagerly awaited Tamil action thriller, Coolie, on the streaming platform. The video pays homage to the superstar's unique style, powerful screen presence, and enduring connection with fans across generations.

In addition to the tribute video, Prime Video has initiated a striking billboard campaign throughout Chennai. These billboards feature Rajinikanth's famous punchlines, reimagined as a fan's homage to the legendary actor. The city streets have become a vibrant canvas celebrating his remarkable career.

Global Reach of Coolie

Coolie is now available for streaming in Tamil on Prime Video, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is accessible in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film offers an intense action thriller experience that combines themes of justice, loyalty, and drama to keep viewers engaged.

Since its release, Coolie has been trending among the Top 10 Movies in more than 20 countries including India, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and UAE. This success highlights Rajinikanth's unparalleled global fanbase.

A Cinematic Journey Worth Celebrating

The tribute video not only celebrates Rajinikanth's cinematic journey but also acknowledges his significant impact on Indian cinema. His ability to captivate audiences with his performances has made him a beloved figure across generations.

The billboard campaign further amplifies this celebration by bringing Rajinikanth's iconic lines to life in Chennai. Fans can experience their admiration for the superstar through these creative displays.

This initiative by Prime Video underscores Rajinikanth's influence and legacy in the film industry. By combining visual tributes with digital streaming access to Coolie, fans worldwide can partake in this celebration of his career.