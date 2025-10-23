Rasika Dugal Reflects On 5 Years Of Mirzapur Season 2: “Every Time I Step Back Into This World, I Hope..."

As Mirzapur Season 2 marks its fifth anniversary, Rasika Dugal - who brought the enigmatic Beena Tripathi to life - reflects on the journey that turned into one of Indian streaming's most iconic sagas.

"There's always a nervous excitement every time I step back into Mirzapur," says Rasika. "The thought is always - 'I hope I can find my Beena again!' So much has been said about the show and the characters that the real challenge is to stay true to what I feel while being Beena, instead of giving in to what people expect or interpret about her. People evolve, and so do characters. It's important - and also a lot of fun - to stay open to that evolution."

Since its debut in 2018, Mirzapur has redefined the grammar of Indian web storytelling - gritty, layered, and character-driven. Beena Tripathi remains one of the show's most fascinating women - unpredictable, quietly powerful, and deeply human.

Now, as audiences celebrate five years of the cult phenomenon's second season, Rasika gears up to return to the world of Mirzapur in a film format in Mirzapur: The Film, currently in production. The feature will expand the legacy of the series and explore its characters in a new, cinematic form - something fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Even after all these years, Mirzapur continues to live in the collective imagination - a story of power, ambition, and survival. And for Rasika Dugal, the journey of finding Beena Tripathi is far from over.