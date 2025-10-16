Rasika Dugal Returns as Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime Season 3

The wait is almost over. Delhi Crime returns with its much-anticipated third season on November 19, and with it, Rasika Dugal steps back into the shoes of one of the show's most beloved characters - Neeti Singh.

Having earned acclaim for her restrained yet powerful portrayal of the upright cop, Rasika brings new depth to Neeti this season. The Emmy-winning series, known for its gripping narratives and moral complexity, now unfolds a fresh case that tests Neeti both as an officer and as a woman finding her footing in an unforgiving system.

Sharing her excitement, Rasika said, "I'm thrilled to be back as Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime Season 3. This season brings a new case and a chance to explore her journey as an officer who is now a part of the system and as a woman finding her own ground. Looking forward to the audiences experiencing the show with us again."

Season 3 promises to take viewers deeper into the layers of crime and conscience, blurring the lines between duty and emotion. With Dugal's performance at the core, Delhi Crime once again reminds us why it remains one of India's most compelling police dramas - real, raw, and relentlessly human.

Neeti Singh is back - tougher, wiser, and ready to take on a new storm.