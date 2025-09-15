Real Kashmir Football Club: Sony LIV Presents The Inspiring Journey

ony LIV brings you Real Kashmir Football Club, the remarkable story of two men who turned a dream into reality by creating Kashmir's first professional football club from the region to earn promotion to India's top-tier football league. They gave people something new to believe in, the roar of a stadium, the pride of a jersey, and the hope that football could change lives.

Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, and directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the series stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, and Abhishant Rana. Their performances capture the grit, friendship, and unshakable belief that built a team from the ground up.

Inspired by a true story, Real Kashmir Football Club is a story of resilience, courage, and the power of a game to unite an entire community.

Real Kashmir Football Club; streaming soon on Sony LIV!