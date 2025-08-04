Revenged Love (Cdrama) Episode 17 Release Time Today: When Will The New Ep Be OUT In India? Where To Stream?

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 17 Release Timing: Blending romantic comedy and emotional tension, Revenged Love takes the classic enemies‑to‑lovers trope and adds just the right dose of plot twists, chemistry, and heartache. Since launching on June 16, 2025, the series has captivated international fans and BL lovers everywhere. The 2025 Chinese BL drama Revenged Love, starring rising stars Zu Yitian and Xu Ning, has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows online, thanks to its addictive mix of slow-burn tension, witty dialogue, and unexpectedly raw emotion.

Revenged Love Episode 17 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

Despite its relatively simple premise-a revenge plan that spirals into something deeper-Revenged Love doesn't rely on tropes alone. Audiences are falling in love with its emotional honesty, the natural dynamic between the leads, and a storyline that balances humor and heartbreak with rare finesse. Even after a brief hiatus mid-season, fan interest didn't fade. When the series resumed airing in July, social media exploded with relief and renewed obsession.

Featuring Zi Yu as 'Wu Suo Wei' and Tian Xu Ning as 'Chi Cheng', if there's one thing keeping fans glued to Revenged Love, it's the undeniable, slow-burning chemistry between leads Zu Yi and Xian Tu Ning. From their first icy stares to the soft, lingering glances in later episodes, their dynamic has captivated audiences across the globe-and for good reason.

Amidst the ongoing track, the growing misunderstandings between Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei, the Chinese BL drama Revenged Love is set to drop a new episode today (Monday, August 4). Revenged Love episode 17 is scheduled to be out today on GagaOOLala. Sadly, the BL drama is not available on this app in the Indian region. But Indian fans can watch the new episode, Revenged Love ep 17, on Dailymotion with English subtitles.

Revenged Love (Cdrama) Episode 17 Release Time Today: How To Watch?

As for the release timings, Revenegd Love episode 17 is slated to premiere tonight at 8:00 PM in China. In India, the new episode will be out at 5:30 PM IST. To note, the new episode will be available on Dailymotion only after its original premiere in China.

To watch Revenged Love episode 17 on Dailymotion, you will have to open the site on Google and search Revenged Love episode 17.