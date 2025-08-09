Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 21 Release Time: When Will New Ep Be OUT Today? Where To Watch?

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 21 Release Updates: Move over, mainstream romances - 2025 belongs to Revenged Love, the bold and addictive Chinese BL drama that has completely taken over screens and social media. Starring the magnetic Zi Yu and the effortlessly charismatic Xian Tu Ning, the series has become an instant hit, racking up record-breaking ratings and a global fanbase that can't stop watching - or re-watching.

A gripping blend of emotional angst, dark secrets, and forbidden love, Revenged Love tells the story of a humble guy, Wo Suo Wei (Zi Yu), who plans to seduce her ex-gf's current bf, Chi Cheng (Xian Tu Ning), to take revenge on her, only to catch real feelings for him.

And let's be honest: it's the undeniable tension and red-hot chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning that's keeping fans coming back for more.

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episode 21 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

As we inch closer to the finale, it's getting extremely difficult to tame our excitement. Will Chi Cheng and Suo Wei find their happily ever after? Or the misunderstandings get the best of them? With a couple of episodes left for the ending, the makers have released a new release schedule for the fan-favourite Chinese BL drama Revenged Love.

According to the latest update, Revenged Love episode 21 is scheduled to premiere today (Saturday, August 9) exclusively on GagaOOLala and Viki streaming platforms. Indian viewers can watch Revenged Love episode 21 on Rakuten Viki (Viki) with English subtitles.

Revenged Love Episode 21 Release Time Today In India

Xian Tu Ning and Zi Yu starrer Chinese BL drama Revenged Love is being hailed as a new benchmark for the genre, thanks to its intense storytelling, flawless acting, and off-the-charts chemistry. The new episode of Revenged Love, ep 21, is slated to be dropped tonight at 8:00 PM in China. In Indian Standard Time, it means at 5:30 AM IST (Saturday).

Revenged Love Episode 21 Free Download: How To Watch Online?

Step 1: First, download the Viki app on your mobile or other digital device (laptop/tablet).

Step 2: Log in to your account. Choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Revenged Love'.

Step 4: Once the page appears, go to the 'Episodes' category and click 'Ep. 21'.

You can download the episode (with a subscription) and watch it later offline.