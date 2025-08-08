Revenged Love Episodes 19-20 Release Time: Surprise Alert! New Eps To Be Out TODAY; When & Where To Stream?

Revenged Love (Chinese BL Drama) Episodes 19-20 Release Updates: The 2025 drama season has been nothing short of iconic, but one show is clearly leading the pack: Revenged Love, the Chinese BL drama that has viewers hooked, heartbroken, and hungry for more. Starring the captivating duo Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning, the series has skyrocketed to the top of streaming charts and become the latest obsession across Asia's drama fandoms.

From its intense opening scene to the slow-burning, emotional unraveling of its leads, Revenged Love delivers a story that's equal parts revenge thriller, emotional drama, and romance that burns with quiet intensity. Fans are calling it a "masterpiece in the making," and ratings agree - the show has consistently topped weekly rankings since its debut.

Revenged Love Episodes 19-20 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

With each episode ending on jaw-dropping cliffhangers and the promise of deeper emotional revelations, Revenged Love has cemented itself as the must-watch BL drama of 2025. It's more than just a love story - it's a tale of pain, passion, and healing that resonates far beyond the screen.

At the heart of the buzz is the explosive chemistry between Zi Yu and Xian Tu Ning. Whether they're clashing in moments of heartbreak or sharing quiet, intimate glances, their on-screen connection is nothing short of electric. It's no wonder the fandom has exploded across platforms like Weibo, Douyin, and international forums, with fan edits, theories, and shipping wars dominating timelines.

In the previous episode last week, Revenged Love episode 18, Chi Cheng and Wu Suo Wei's painful breakup scene left all the fans heartbroken. But the makers have come with a double surprise for all the Revenged Love fans!

According to their brand new release schedule, Revenged Love episodes 19 and 20 will be released together tonight (Friday, Aug 8)! Yes, we are getting two new episodes today. Revenged Love episodes 19 and 20 will be dropped today on Viki and GagaOOLala. Indian viewers can watch the new episodes on Viki with English subtitles.

Revenged Love (Cdrama) Episodes 19-20 Release Time: How To Watch Online In India?

Revenged Love new episodes - ep 19 and 20 - are slated to premiere tonight at 8:00 PM in China, which translates to 5:30 PM IST (Friday). To watch the new episodes on Viki (India), check out the below-mentioned steps -

Step 1: Download the Viki app on your mobile or any other digital device.

Step 2: Log in to your account. Choose a subscription plan and complete the payment process.

Step 3: Go to the homepage and type 'Revenegd Love'.

Step 4: Once the page appears, go to the 'Episodes' section and click 'Ep. 19'.

You can download the episodes (with subscription) and watch them later offline.