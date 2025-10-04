Rise And Fall: Actress Ankita Lokhande Supports Talk Show Host and Influencer Nayandeep Rakshit

Actress Ankita Lokhande has come out in full support of her dearest friend and talk show host-influencer Nayandeep Rakshit, who is currently creating waves on Amazon MX Player's reality show Rise and Fall.

Speaking from the heart, Ankita expressed immense pride in Nayan's performance on the show, highlighting his intelligence, strategy, and natural talent that she always knew would make him excel in any reality competition.

She acknowledged that Nayan is currently in the basement of the tower but conveyed complete confidence in his abilities, emphasizing, "Sabse zaruri hain game ko samajna jo Nayan samaj chuka hain."

Calling him her "brother" and describing him as one of the most good-hearted people, Ankita urged fans to show their love and support for Nayan, highlighting that he has demonstrated both his big heart and his strategic skills on the show.

Closing on an emotional note, she wished him all the best and expressed her hope that he continues to shine and ultimately returns home with the trophy.