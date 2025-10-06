Rise And Fall: Aditya Narayan Gets Emotional As His Wife Visits Him, 'Everyone Thinks I'm Fake...'

As Rise and Fall inches closer to its finale, emotions are running high inside the house. Among the contestants making headlines for their gameplay and resilience is singer and host Aditya Narayan, who's currently stationed in the basement as a worker.

Recently, the Rise and Fall house witnessed an emotional moment when Aditya's wife paid him a surprise visit during the family week episode. The two shared a heartfelt reunion that instantly became one of the most memorable moments of the season.

Aditya, who has been praised for his dedication and consistent performance in the tasks, broke down while speaking to his wife. "In this house, everyone thinks I'm fake, that I'm emotionless and only doing things for the camera," he said. "But when you see your family, you're reminded that there are people who truly love you for who you are. It just feels really good."

The couple's warm exchange melted hearts across the house, and other contestants, along with their families, were visibly moved. Their reunion was followed by some light-hearted moments and fun banter - including a playful exchange between Aditya's wife and another contestant that left everyone laughing.

Before leaving, Aditya made the moment even more special by confessing his love out loud to his wife, saying, "I love you," in front of everyone - a gesture that perfectly captured the emotional high of the episode.

With just a few days left before the grand finale, Aditya Narayan's journey on Rise and Fall continues to strike a balance between strength, sincerity, and heart - proving once again why he remains one of the most talked-about contestants this season.