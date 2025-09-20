Rise And Fall | Aditya Narayan Shuts Down Arjun Bijlani, Says, 'Dhoodh Peete Bacche Ho kya?'

The drama inside Rise And Fall is reaching new heights, and the latest showdown between Aditya Narayan and Arjun Bijlani has turned the house upside down. What began as a casual discussion soon escalated into a fiery confrontation, leaving other contestants stunned.

The clash started when Arjun Bijlani decided to question Aditya Narayan over his association with Arbaaz Khan. Arjun accused Aditya of not taking a strong stand against Arbaaz's behavior, instead choosing to sit with him. The comment did not go down well with Aditya, who wasted no time in giving a sharp response.

"Doodh peete bacche thodi ho," Aditya snapped back, making it clear that Arjun should handle his issues on his own instead of expecting him to intervene. He reminded Arjun that every contestant in the game has the right to take their own stand and that he should confront Arbaaz directly if he had a problem.

But Aditya didn't stop there. He further exposed what he called Arjun's "double standards," pointing out how Arjun had stayed silent when he enjoyed a position of power. "Now when you are in the basement, you are talking so loudly, but when you were in the penthouse your mouth was zipped in front of the camera. Why didn't you take this stand when you were here?" Aditya added, leaving Arjun speechless.

Currently, Aditya Narayan is one of the rulers in the penthouse, enjoying authority and control over the game. Arjun Bijlani, however, has been demoted to the basement after his fellow contestants voted him out of the penthouse, a move that has clearly hit his confidence.

With tensions brewing between powerful personalities like Aditya, Arjun, and Arbaaz, Rise And Fall is only getting more intense. Fans are already buzzing on social media, debating who was right in this heated exchange and what it means for the coming episodes.