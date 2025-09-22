Rise And Fall: Akriti Negi Boldly Shuts Down Arjun Bijlani As He Plays Age Card Says, “The Way You Talk To..."

Reality show star Akriti Negi, who has already proven her mettle as the winner of Splitsvilla X5 and impressed audiences with her fearless performance in Roadies 19, continues to win hearts with her bold and upfront nature on the reality show Rise and Fall. Known for her outspoken personality and never-say-die spirit, Akriti has become one of the most talked-about names in the reality TV space. Fans admire her for being unapologetically herself, never shying away from speaking her mind, and never letting anyone walk over her.

Recently, the show witnessed one of its most heated arguments when host Arjun Bijlani began targeting Akriti over unnecessary points, seemingly trying to put her on the spot. During the clash, Arjun tried to assert dominance by playing the age card, saying, "Mai bada hi hu tujse". Many contestants might have stayed silent in such a situation, but Akriti chose to stand her ground. With her trademark confidence and sharp wit, she fearlessly gave it back to Arjun in a way that stunned everyone on set and earned her massive support from viewers.

Looking directly at him, Akriti delivered a powerful statement: "The way you talk to me is the way I will respond-respect is mutual, not one-sided. Don't come to me with nonsense, because what's wrong will remain wrong no matter who does it. Just because it's not your issue doesn't mean you can say anything you want. Every word has consequences, and if you choose to speak, then be prepared to face them too."

Her words resonated deeply with viewers, who flooded social media praising her boldness and courage. Many hailed her as a role model for standing up against unfair targeting, proving that respect is earned and never demanded. With every passing episode, Akriti is establishing herself as not just a fierce competitor but a strong voice inspiring fans to speak up and never compromise on their self-respect