Rise And Fall: Akriti Negi Receives Support From Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Akash Deep, & Nitish Kumar Reddy

Rise And Fall Update: Akriti Negi's journey on Rise and Fall is turning into one of the most talked-about stories of the season. Known for her fearless attitude and never-give-up spirit, Akriti has once again managed to capture the spotlight not just from fans but also from some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, who recently came forward to show their strong support for her.

This week, Indian cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Akash Deep, and Nitish Kumar Reddy stepped in to back Akriti. The trio joined forces in a special video that quickly went viral on social media. They praised her for playing with courage and determination inside the house, highlighting how her consistent spirit has been inspiring viewers.

Ishan Kishan, who enjoys a massive fan following, openly acknowledged Akriti's efforts, saying he admired her strength and resilience on the show. Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy also extended their appreciation, pointing out how she has managed to hold her ground in tough situations while maintaining her authenticity.

The social media buzz around the cricketers' gesture spread quickly, with fans reposting and sharing the video widely. The wave of encouragement from such prominent sports personalities has amplified Akriti's presence, making her one of the most trending contestants of the week.

This strong show of support has not only boosted Akriti's morale inside the house but has also underscored how her game is reaching far beyond reality TV. With Indian cricket stars standing firmly by her side, Akriti Negi's journey on Rise and Fall looks more promising than ever.

