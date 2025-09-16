Rise And Fall | Akriti Negi Shuts Down Arbaz Patel’s Alliance Offer: I’ve Already Been The Winner…

Akriti Negi, currently seen in the reality show Rise and Fall, is fast becoming one of the most talked-about contestants. Known for her bold personality and her ability to take a stand for what she believes is right, Akriti is winning hearts across the audience. Already a popular reality star, she was the winner of Splitsvilla X5 and also made her mark in Roadies 19.

In a recent episode of Rise and Fall, Akriti once again proved why she stands out from the rest. During a crucial task, Arbaz Patel was asked to choose three contestants who would get the opportunity to rise from worker to penthouse. While many saw this as a golden chance to secure their position, Akriti refused to play for someone else's benefit. She boldly declined Arbaz's offer to join his alliance and made it clear that she is here to carve her own path.

She says, "I will always play on the front foot. If you want real competition, choose me; if you want a shadow, don't. I cannot just come up and blindly follow. I always give my 100%. I will make my own place in the top 5. I haven't come here to sell myself or to say that if I come up, I'll play for you. I will play by forming my own alliances. If I make it to the top, Akriti Negi will come as Akriti Negi-she will play just like Akriti Negi.

Look, everyone here has come for themselves. And whether I make my place in the top 5 or not, you won't decide that. I have been making my place from day one, and if someone chooses me first today to perform for them, it's still a place I've earned myself. I have already been the winner of the show you got eliminated from, so don't tell me that you are the one who will take me to the top 5. I have always made my place here and I will continue to do so. I don't need to hold anyone's hand. I would rather be a queen in a small city than a slave in a big city."

Akriti's fearless stand not only challenged the usual gameplay but also highlighted her determination to rise purely on her own merit.