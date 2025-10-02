Rise And Fall | Akriti Negi Slams Manisha Rani For Labeling Her As Undeserving Ruler: If I Choose To...

Rise And Fall Update: Akriti Negi, best known for her fiery presence in reality shows like MTV Roadies 19 and as the winner of Splitsvilla X5, is currently grabbing all the attention in the ongoing reality show Rise and Fall. Loved for her bold and straightforward nature, Akriti has been one of the strongest contestants of the season, often making headlines for her unapologetic approach.

In a recent episode of Rise and Fall, tensions rose during a discussion about the "ultimate ruler race," where Manisha Rani openly questioned Akriti's capability. Manisha didn't hold back and said, "I've noticed one thing - Akriti lacks leadership qualities and I don't think she can be a good ruler. She always keeps herself away from people. A true ruler should have humbleness, and I feel that's missing in Akriti. If you're giving reasons, at least have the courage to speak the truth."

Not one to stay silent, Akriti immediately clapped back at the remark, making her stance clear. She firmly responded, "I'm not disagreeing with what you're saying, but if you're judging my personal life or my personality to decide whether I'm a ruler or not, that's wrong. All I want to say is that my personality shouldn't be dragged into this. If I choose to stay quiet or prefer being alone, it doesn't mean I'm not capable of being a ruler."

She further added, "I will push myself as much as I can, but I cannot force myself beyond my limits. For you, it became very easy because you came here after watching the game from outside and chose to follow the crowd, maintaining good relations with them. But somewhere, I also understood your game very well. So don't say that Akriti doesn't deserve it. By that logic, even you don't deserve to stay in the game the way you're playing is completely wrong."

This heated exchange has left fans divided, with many applauding Akriti's confidence and others questioning her game strategy.