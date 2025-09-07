Rise And Fall | Akriti Negi Slams Noorin Sha For Commenting On Her Career: Umar ka Tajurba And Kaam Ka...

Reality show star Akriti Negi, who rose to fame as the winner of Splitsvilla X5 and impressed audiences with her performance in Roadies 19, is now back on screens with Rise and Fall. Known for her fiery personality and fearless attitude, Akriti made her mark from the very first episode as the show opened with drama, confrontations, and bold statements.

The tension began during a task where contestants had to choose between golden and silver briefcases, each carrying benefits. While it was meant to test strategies, the moment quickly turned into a war of words between Akriti and fellow contestant Noorin Sha.

In a heated exchange, Akriti asserted her confidence and experience, saying, "Umar ka tajurba and kaam ka experience mujhe bhi hai. Let me tell you, mai iss show ke baad ek business kholne wali hu." Her statement highlighted not only her reality TV journey but also her future ambitions beyond the screen.

Noorin, however, took a harsh dig at Akriti's career and social media presence, responding, "Reels pe dance is not a fuc*** money-making business."* The remark directly targeted Akriti's work and career choices, creating a fiery clash between the two on day one itself.

Unfazed by the comment, Akriti stood her ground and showcased the same determination that has defined her career so far. With just one episode in, Rise and Fall has already set the tone for intense rivalries, and Akriti Negi has established herself as one of the strongest contenders to watch out for.