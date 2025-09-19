Get Updates
Rise And Fall | Anaya Bangar Reveals She Had Her Sperm Frozen To Become A Mother After Transition: I Have...

By
Rise And Fall Anaya Bangar Reveals She Had Her Sperm

Reality show Rise and Fall has often brought forward emotional and inspiring stories from its contestants, and recently Anaya Bangar shared a deeply personal revelation during a heart-to-heart conversation with fellow contestant Aarush Bhola. For the first time on national television, Anaya opened up about the steps she took before beginning her transition journey, shedding light on her decision to preserve her chances of motherhood.

Anaya candidly shared her thought process and the options she had considered at the time. Talking about it, she said, "I have two options: I can either adopt or go for sperm freezing before the hormone treatment. I can become a mother, but through surrogacy. I had my sperm frozen before my Transition. That is why I will become a surrogate mother. I cannot conceive." The honesty in her words reflected the courage with which she has navigated her journey while planning for her future.

Her revelation highlights a significant yet rarely discussed aspect of transition - the impact it can have on fertility. By deciding to freeze her sperm before starting hormone therapy, Anaya ensured she could still hold on to her dream of experiencing parenthood, even if through surrogacy. This decision is not just about biology, but also about love, foresight, and the hope of raising a child one day.

Anaya's openness is yet another example of her resilience and authenticity on the show. By sharing her journey, she has not only inspired many who may be in similar situations but also brought more awareness to the choices and challenges faced by those undergoing gender transition.

