Rise And Fall: Anaya Bangar Opens Up On Her Transition Journey And Relation With Parents, Says "It All... "

In a heartfelt conversation, Anaya Bangar, who is currently seen in the reality show Rise and Fall, opened up about the deeply personal challenges she faced during her transition journey, while also shedding light on her parents' emotional response to the process.

During the candid talk, Kubra asked Anaya how long she had been on this journey of basic communication and self-discovery. Anaya revealed that her thoughts and feelings about her transition began to surface in her teenage years. "It started from my teenage phase itself," she shared, recalling the early years when she began understanding her identity and expressing herself more openly.

Kubra further asked whether her parents were present with her during the surgery. Anaya responded honestly, "Yes, during the operation my parents were there on that day to look after me. That's pretty much it."

While her words were simple, they carried a depth of meaning highlighting the importance of her parents' presence during such a crucial and vulnerable moment. For Anaya, their support, even in its quiet form, meant stability during a life-changing phase.

Her reflections not only reveal the courage it takes to embrace one's truth but also underline how family acceptance, even in small ways, can ease the struggles of such a journey.