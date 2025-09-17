Rise And Fall: Anaya Bangar Spills On The Strained Equation With Her Parents

MUMBAI, India-September 17, 2025: In the Rise and Fall tower, conversations often cut deeper than they seem, and this time it was Anaya Bangar who bared her soul. Known for her confidence and fire, she set that aside for a rare confession about her parents, and what she revealed was raw and straight from her heart.

"Basic needs de dete the, food, clothing, and shelter. Phone and all, iPhone vagarh sab khudka lena pada. My dad gave me what, infrastructure in cricket, that's it. That's all to some extent, is fine, but transitioning is a need. My dad's rich, so uske baad bhi nahi aaya to, accept nahi kar paa rahe shayad," she admitted about her relationship with her parents, a confession that left the room heavy with silence.

Her words carried the weight of both privilege and neglect, exposing the irony of growing up in privilege yet feeling deprived of true support. It wasn't just a daughter speaking, it was a young woman questioning whether wealth without presence is enough, sparking speculation if this was a bold call-out to a father who gave her the world, just not the part she needed the most?

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumra, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi, hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall for free, on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.