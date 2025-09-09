Rise And Fall: Arbaz Patel Schools Arjun Bijlani In Fiery Showdown

The reality drama Rise and Fall is living up to its name with explosive moments between contestants, and the latest clash between Arbaz Patel and television star Arjun Bijlani has set the stage ablaze.

During a challenging task, Arjun Bijlani remarked to Arbaz that certain jobs were nearly impossible to complete within an hour. To drive his point home, Arjun challenged him, saying, "You do a 25-line dialogue for me in an hour, you won't be able to do it."

Arbaz Patel, known for his wit and fearless personality, did not hold back in his reply. With a confident smile, he retorted, "I know that you are experienced and have done a lot of shows, but now you are here with me in this show, that too in the basement. And I am above you as a ruler."

The sharp exchange left the audience and fellow contestants stunned, highlighting the unique premise of Rise and Fall, where power dynamics constantly shift between the "Rulers" and those "In the Basement."

Fans on social media are already buzzing about this fiery face-off, praising Arbaz Patel's boldness and debating whether Arjun Bijlani underestimated his fellow contestant. With moments like these, Rise and Fall promises more drama, intensity, and unexpected turns as the battle for supremacy continues.